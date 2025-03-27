HHS spring sports in full swing next week

Homewood High School's spring athletes have a busy schedule next week, with games on the calendar every day.

Monday

  • Boys Golf at the Aggie Invitational
  • Girls Golf at Vestavia Country Club

Tuesday

  • Girls Golf at Vestavia Country Club
  • Tennis vs Mountain Brook at 3:30 p.m.
  • Freshman Baseball at Hewitt Trussville at 4 p.m.
  • Freshman Boys Soccer at Hoover at 4 p.m.
  • Softball at Jackson Olin at 5 p.m.
  • Varsity Baseball vs Jackson Olin at 5 p.m.
  • Varsity Girls Soccer vs Jackson Olin at 5 p.m.
  • JV Boys Soccer at Hoover at 5:30 p.m.
  • JV Baseball vs Hewitt Trussville at 6:30 p.m.
  • Varsity Boys soccer vs Jackson Olin at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Tennis at Pelham at 3:30 p.m.
  • Softball at Briarwood at 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

  • JV Tennis vs Jasper at 3:30 p.m.
  • JV Track at Briarwood at 4 p.m.
  • Varsity Girls Soccer at Gadsden City at 4 p.m.
  • JV Girls Soccer at Springville at 4 p.m.
  • Varsity Baseball at Jackson Olin at 4:30 p.m.
  • Freshman Baseball vs Oak Mountain at 4:30 p.m.
  • Varsity Boys Soccer at Gadsden City at 6 p.m.

Friday

  • Freshman Boys Soccer at John Carroll at 4 p.m.
  • JV Baseball vs Hewitt Trussville at West Homewood Athletic Complex at 4 p.m.
  • Varsity Girls Soccer vs John Carroll at 5 p.m.
  • JV Boys Soccer at John Carroll at 5:30 p.m.
  • Varsity Baseball at Gardendale at 6 p.m.
  • Varsity Boys Soccer vs John Carroll at 7 p.m.

Visit homewoodathletics.com for full team schedules.