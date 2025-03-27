HHS spring sports in full swing next week

× Expand Staff Photo The Homewood High School baseball team practices on January 25, 2018.

Homewood High School's spring athletes have a busy schedule next week, with games on the calendar every day.

Monday

Boys Golf at the Aggie Invitational

Girls Golf at Vestavia Country Club

Tuesday

Girls Golf at Vestavia Country Club

Tennis vs Mountain Brook at 3:30 p.m.

Freshman Baseball at Hewitt Trussville at 4 p.m.

Freshman Boys Soccer at Hoover at 4 p.m.

Softball at Jackson Olin at 5 p.m.

Varsity Baseball vs Jackson Olin at 5 p.m.

Varsity Girls Soccer vs Jackson Olin at 5 p.m.

JV Boys Soccer at Hoover at 5:30 p.m.

JV Baseball vs Hewitt Trussville at 6:30 p.m.

Varsity Boys soccer vs Jackson Olin at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Tennis at Pelham at 3:30 p.m.

Softball at Briarwood at 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

JV Tennis vs Jasper at 3:30 p.m.

JV Track at Briarwood at 4 p.m.

Varsity Girls Soccer at Gadsden City at 4 p.m.

JV Girls Soccer at Springville at 4 p.m.

Varsity Baseball at Jackson Olin at 4:30 p.m.

Freshman Baseball vs Oak Mountain at 4:30 p.m.

Varsity Boys Soccer at Gadsden City at 6 p.m.

Friday

Freshman Boys Soccer at John Carroll at 4 p.m.

JV Baseball vs Hewitt Trussville at West Homewood Athletic Complex at 4 p.m.

Varsity Girls Soccer vs John Carroll at 5 p.m.

JV Boys Soccer at John Carroll at 5:30 p.m.

Varsity Baseball at Gardendale at 6 p.m.

Varsity Boys Soccer vs John Carroll at 7 p.m.

Visit homewoodathletics.com for full team schedules.