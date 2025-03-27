HHS spring sports in full swing next week

×
Staff Photo
The Homewood High School baseball team practices on January 25, 2018.
Homewood High School's spring athletes have a busy schedule next week, with games on the calendar every day.
Monday
- Boys Golf at the Aggie Invitational
- Girls Golf at Vestavia Country Club
Tuesday
- Girls Golf at Vestavia Country Club
- Tennis vs Mountain Brook at 3:30 p.m.
- Freshman Baseball at Hewitt Trussville at 4 p.m.
- Freshman Boys Soccer at Hoover at 4 p.m.
- Softball at Jackson Olin at 5 p.m.
- Varsity Baseball vs Jackson Olin at 5 p.m.
- Varsity Girls Soccer vs Jackson Olin at 5 p.m.
- JV Boys Soccer at Hoover at 5:30 p.m.
- JV Baseball vs Hewitt Trussville at 6:30 p.m.
- Varsity Boys soccer vs Jackson Olin at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
- Tennis at Pelham at 3:30 p.m.
- Softball at Briarwood at 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
- JV Tennis vs Jasper at 3:30 p.m.
- JV Track at Briarwood at 4 p.m.
- Varsity Girls Soccer at Gadsden City at 4 p.m.
- JV Girls Soccer at Springville at 4 p.m.
- Varsity Baseball at Jackson Olin at 4:30 p.m.
- Freshman Baseball vs Oak Mountain at 4:30 p.m.
- Varsity Boys Soccer at Gadsden City at 6 p.m.
Friday
- Freshman Boys Soccer at John Carroll at 4 p.m.
- JV Baseball vs Hewitt Trussville at West Homewood Athletic Complex at 4 p.m.
- Varsity Girls Soccer vs John Carroll at 5 p.m.
- JV Boys Soccer at John Carroll at 5:30 p.m.
- Varsity Baseball at Gardendale at 6 p.m.
- Varsity Boys Soccer vs John Carroll at 7 p.m.
Visit homewoodathletics.com for full team schedules.