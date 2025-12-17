Harlow era begins at Homewood

× Expand Staff Homewood's Lane Crowe Homewood’s Lane Crowe is expected to step up as the Lady Patriots’ offensive leader following the injury to Ellis McCool.

The Homewood High School girls basketball program enters the new season with a new coach in Jason Harlow.

Harlow brings with him an impressive track record, having taken Chelsea to the state final four twice in the last five years.

The Lady Patriots went 22-11 last year, securing their first area championship since 2020. That momentum led to a 14-game winning streak that was only snapped by Fort Payne in the Northeast Regional tournament.

Harlow steps in to build upon that foundation. He is instantly tasked with capitalizing on Homewood’s history of reaching the pinnacle, having won two state titles in the previous decade.

Expand Staff Homewood's Chloe Warren Chloe Warren is one of four seniors in the program and will be tasked with laying the foundation for Homewood’s program under new coach Jason Harlow.

The challenge for the new coach, however, is significant. Harlow must pivot quickly after losing a superstar for the season. Senior forward Ellis McCool, a 6-foot-2 all-state honoree who is ranked as the 88th recruit in the nation for the 2026 class by 247Sports, is out due to a knee injury suffered over the summer. Her absence means the team must find other players to step up.

“The system we run can be complicated at times, and we have thrown a lot at them as a coaching staff,” Harlow said at the preseason Under the Lights Basketball Media Day. “The great thing about having Homewood student-athletes is they pick things up very quickly. It’s been a great start and we’re ready to get things amped up.”

The immediate focus shifts to senior guard Lane Crowe, who is now expected to elevate from a key role player to the featured scorer. Harlow believes Crowe is set to have a breakout season as she assumes primary offensive duties. The leadership load on the court will be carried by Crowe and fellow seniors, guard Vivy Mooney and forward Chloe Warren.

Harlow noted that with 18 freshmen and sophomores in the program, this may be the youngest team he has ever coached, making senior guidance essential.

“The great thing about having the four seniors we have is they help from a coaching capacity as well,” Harlow said. “Their leadership has been really good. We lost 80 percent of our scoring to graduation or injury at this point, so we’re asking our young kids to step up and play roles they have not played in the past. A lot of opportunities for the entire roster.”

Juniors Hailey Jennings and Ava Warren are the other upperclassmen who will factor heavily into the rotation. Sophomores Imani Elliiot and Reagan Gray, who saw varsity action last season, are expected to take on expanded roles, with Harlow noting Gray’s athletic ability and length as a good fit for their system. Jane Serotsky, Charlotte Waters, Emma Claire Wells, Kathryn Maple, Embry McGarrah, Caroline Middleton, Willa Sheehan and Devyn Hudson round out the varsity roster.

Despite the hurdles, the top goal remains clear: reaching the state tournament at the BJCC.

“It’s a blessing to step into a situation where there are expectations,” Harlow said. “We’re going to do the best we can collectively to uphold the expectations.”