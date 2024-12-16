Get to know: Patriots small forward Latham Binkley

Latham Binkley is a small forward on Homewood High School’s boys basketball team. In this interview, the senior Patriot talks about forging friendships through basketball and why he loves the Boston Celtics.

Q: Introduce yourself.

A: My name is Lathan Binkley. I play at Homewood High School. I'm a small forward, and I'm a senior this year.

Q: What is your favorite thing about basketball?

A: My favorite thing about basketball is, really, just the relationships that you get with your teammates and your coaches,and always having, like, that good connection on and off the court and always doing stuff with your guys.

Q: What are your goals for this season?

A: My ultimate goal for this season would be to make it to the Final Four. I think we have a great team this year, and we did lose a couple of seniors that helped us a lot, but I think we're progressing really well this year and I think we can definitely get there.

Q: What is your earliest memory of basketball?

A: One of the earliest memories I have of basketball was when I was little, I think around second or third grade, and I got put on the [Over the Mountain Basketball league] team and it was with all my buddies from school.

And so, we all loved playing with each other, and I think it was just, like, a great experience for that to be one of my first, like, real teams to be on—to be with my guys. So, I think that's probably one of my most favorite memories, and definitely what started my basketball training.

Q: What is your favorite sports team? Why do you root for them?

A: One of my favorite sports teams to watch are the Boston Celtics. The reason I cheer for them is because my grandfather was a big Celtics fan. So, we used to watch a couple of games together, and so I just grew up watching them and liking them when I was little.

And also, they play great ball. It's really fun to watch them play and they got good players, make good plays and just everything about them is fun to watch.

Q: Who wins the NBA title this year?

A: I think the Celtics are going to win the title this year, back-to-back. I'm a big Celtics fan, so hoping they can go back-to-back. That'd be awesome.