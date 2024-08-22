Get to know: Homewood wide receiver, Kylen Newell

× Expand Kylen Newell is a wide receiver on Homewood High School's football team.

Q: What’s your favorite thing about football?

A: My favorite thing about football is the brothers and friends you make. Like, building that connection and practice and during game days. Hearing the band play, like, while you're on the field. Yeah.

Q: What’s your favorite pregame meal?

A: My favorite pregame meal is either nachos or, like, some type of pasta, like alfredo.

Q: What’s the most interesting thing about you outside of football?

A: The most interesting thing outside of football, for me; I'm a big fisherman and I have a little bit of TikTok clout. That's it.

Q: Who is your favorite sports team and why?

A: My favorite sports team is the Atlanta Hawks because of Trey Young.

Q: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

A: The best advice I've ever received is to treat everyday life as your last and have fun doing it.