Get to know: Homewood running back Evan Ausmer

× Expand Evan Ausmer is a running back on Homewood High School's football team.

Q: What’s your favorite thing about football?

A: What I like about football is playing with my teammates and competing with others, and it brings the enjoyment and fun to the game.

Q: What’s your favorite pregame meal?

A: My favorite pregame meal is probably Chick-fil-A.

Q: What’s the most interesting thing about you outside of football?

A: The most interesting thing is probably I like to game a lot, and I like to hang out with my parents and my family.

Q: Who is your favorite sports team and why?

A: My favorite sports team is Alabama, and I like how they have great players and a great coaching staff. And, they like to turn up.

Q: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

A: The best advice someone gave to me is to stay focused on the game, and just keep moving forward.