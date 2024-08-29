Get to know: Homewood middle linebacker, Trust Darnell

× Expand Trust Darnell is a middle linebacker on Homewood High School's football team.

Q: What’s your favorite thing about football?

A: My favorite thing about football is when everybody on the defense does their job, and it's just me and the running back in the hole and I know I'm about to handle my business.

Q: What’s your favorite pregame meal?

A: My favorite pregame meal is any of the meals that the moms prepare for us before the games.

Q: What’s the most interesting thing about you outside of football?

A: The most interesting thing about me outside of football is that I spent five years on the math team.

Q: Who is your favorite sports team and why?

A: My favorite sports team is Alabama because I've been watching them ever since I can remember.

Q: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

A: The best advice I've ever received is that you open two gifts every day, and those are your eyes and you should look at every day as a gift and an opportunity to get better.