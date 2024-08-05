PHOTOS: Patriots kick off fall practice

1 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Homewood football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
2 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Homewood football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
3 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Homewood head coach Ben Berguson runs football practice on the first day of fall practice for the Patriots’ upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
4 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Homewood football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
5 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Homewood football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
6 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Homewood football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
7 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Homewood football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
8 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Homewood football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
9 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Homewood football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
10 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Homewood football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
11 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Homewood football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
12 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Homewood football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
13 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Homewood football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
14 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Homewood football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
15 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Homewood football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
16 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Homewood football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
17 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Homewood football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
18 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Homewood football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
19 of 19
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Homewood football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
The Homewood High School football team began its fall preseason practice circuit Monday afternoon.
The Patriots are looking to build on a strong finish to last season, as they advanced to the playoffs after rebounding from a slow start.
Here are some photos from Homewood's first practice. The Patriots begin the season Aug. 23 at John Carroll in the Battle of Lakeshore.
Be sure and follow all of our high school football coverage through our Under the Lights channels, by clicking this link.