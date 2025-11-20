Football Friday: Patriots head to top-ranked team

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Homewood travels to top-ranked Clay-Chalkville this Friday in the Class 6A quarterfinals. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Cougar Stadium.

Game of the Week

Homewood (11-1) at Clay-Chalkville (12-0)

Class 6A quarterfinals

Date : Friday, Nov. 21

: Friday, Nov. 21 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Homewood knocked off Hartselle 31-24; Clay-Chalkville blew past Gadsden City 44-7.

What to watch: Homewood rose up and defeated a strong Hartselle team last week in the second round of the playoffs, and as a reward, get to travel to top-ranked Clay-Chalkville in the quarterfinals. Clay-Chalkville responded from a bit of sluggish start and thumped Gadsden City last week in the second round. Clay has not played a particularly close game since its midseason comeback win over Thompson. For Homewood, the Patriots go as quarterback Kaleb Carson goes. The senior quarterback has been a steady leader all year long, and had one of his best performances of the season last week. Homewood will need him at his best, as the Patriots go against a Clay defense that allows just 11 points per game. Clay-Chalkville has an electric duo with quarterback Aaron Frye and receiver Corey Barber, but the Cougars also ran for 330 yards in last week’s win. Homewood will likely need a big turnover like the one Joey Luckianow forced for the Patriots against Hartselle.

Recent playoff history: Homewood is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2022, and for just the third time in the last 18 years. Clay-Chalkville is no stranger to the quarterfinal round, making it there for the sixth time in the last eight years.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville shut out Homewood 42-0 on Nov. 13, 2020, in the second round of the playoffs. Each of the four previous meetings have been in the playoffs, with Clay winning the last three.

Next round: The winner gets the winner between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals in the semifinals. Whichever team wins would host Mountain Brook or travel to Muscle Shoals.

