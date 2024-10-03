Football Friday: Patriots hosting Gardendale

Friday means gameday for the Homewood and John Carroll high school football teams.

Under the Lights and Homewood Star has you covered from the gridiron, as Homewood hosts Gardendale and John Carroll hosts Wenonah on Friday.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. for both games.

Here's what you need to know:

Homewood (5-1) vs. Gardendale (4-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 4

: Friday, Oct. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood fell to Mountain Brook 27-22; Gardendale beat Central-Tuscaloosa 33-28.

What to watch: Homewood is fresh off its first loss, one against non-region foe Mountain Brook that gave the Patriots a true look into where they stand halfway through the year. Head coach Ben Berguson is hopeful those lessons from that contest will only help the Patriots move forward and back into region play this week. Gardendale has bounced back from a three-win season and is off to a strong start this year.

Last meeting: Gardendale knocked off Homewood 35-27 in the second round of the state playoffs on Nov. 12, 2021. Homewood holds an 8-3 edge in the series.

Next week: Homewood takes an open date; Gardendale hosts rival Mortimer Jordan.

John Carroll (2-4) vs. Wenonah (4-1)

Date : Friday, Oct. 4

: Friday, Oct. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll beat Montevallo 27-7; Wenonah knocked off Huffman 28-6.

What to watch: John Carroll got some things to feel good about last week, winning handedly over Montevallo. The Cavs jump back into region play this week against a Wenonah team that has been impressive so far. The Dragons’ only loss is a one-point defeat to unbeaten corner, and they boast a win over Briarwood. The task is a tall one for John Carroll, but certainly not impossible.

Last meeting: John Carroll knocked off Wenonah 49-35 on Oct. 27, 2023. The teams have split 12 previous meetings over the years.

Next week: John Carroll travels to Briarwood; Wenonah hosts Carver-Birmingham.

