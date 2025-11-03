Emerging star Tomon Felton's breakout season fuels Homewood offense

× Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 WR Tomon Felton (8) Breaks loose for another Homewood TD - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

Kaleb Carson has had a standout season in his first full year as Homewood High School’s starting quarterback.

One of the primary reasons is the trust he has in his top target, fellow senior Tomon Felton.

Felton is typically the first person Carson looks to when he drops back to pass — and for good reason. Felton has elite speed and strong ball skills, a quarterback’s dream.

“He’s always been a big track star, and I knew that would translate into being a good receiver,” Homewood head coach Ben Berguson said of Felton.

Berguson has watched Felton develop since his days in the Homewood middle school football program. Felton and Carson are in the same class and have been playing football together for many years.

Last year, Berguson began to see signs Felton might be poised for a strong finish to his Patriots career.

“At the beginning of his junior year, I was just waiting for him to break out,” Berguson said. “He’s really done that in his senior year. To me, 1,000 yards is that key number you have to get to to win some of these postseason awards.”

While Felton would have loved to break out before his senior year, he watched and learned from standout receivers ahead of him like Kylen Newell.

“It was all God’s timing,” Felton said. “Watching them play had me thinking, when I’m a senior, hopefully I’m doing the same thing, making big plays.”

Berguson added, “He’s the guy now — there’s no one in his way. He’s very mature in handling everything.”

Through the first seven games of the season, Felton had already surpassed 600 receiving yards. He is aiming for 1,000 yards and a spot on the all-state team.

“That’s always the first guy Kaleb looks for, and it’s that level of trust between quarterback and receiver,” Berguson said.

Felton won the indoor long jump state title last winter, helping the Patriots to their first indoor team championship in five years.

He has broken the 11-second mark in the 100-meter dash and also runs on several relay teams.

He hopes to play college football and already holds a few offers.

He will compete in indoor and outdoor track this school year, as his track training continues to build his explosiveness and speed.

When the Homewood offense dials up a deep pass, there’s a good chance it’s drawn up for Felton.

He can beat most defenders deep and uses his 6-foot-2 frame to his advantage on passes across the field.

“The difference in him last year and this year is the way he competes for the ball and the end zone this year,” Berguson said.

Felton adds a dimension to Homewood’s offense that many defenses struggle to match. Against Gardendale, Felton took a jet sweep 70 yards for a touchdown.

He can take short passes and break free. He can beat defenders over the top for the home run ball.

Felton assures his quarterback that getting him the ball is always a good plan.

“I just tell him, ‘I got you,’” Felton said.