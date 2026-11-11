Eight Homewood athletes recognized on Signing Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood High School Homewood's signing day ceremony on Nov. 10, 2026. From left to right: Isaiah Davis, Kamryn Coleman, Jackson Chapleau, James Eady, George Brockwell, Allie Stuman, Claire Mitchell and Madison Letson. Photo courtesy of Homewood High School.

Eight Homewood High School athletes signed to continue their careers at the college level during a ceremony Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

Baseball led the way with three signees. Jackson Chapleau signed with LSU-New Orleans, James Eady with Wallace State Community College in Hanceville and George Brockwell with Sewanee.

Two softball players signed: Allie Stuman with Huntingdon College in Montgomery and Madison Letson with Wallace State.

Isaiah Davis and Claire Mitchell signed in track and field, with Davis headed to the University of Alabama in Huntsville and Mitchell to Samford University.

Kamryn Coleman rounded out the group, signing to play volleyball at LSU-New Orleans.