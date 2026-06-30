Countdown to kickoff: 50 days until high school football season

July 1 marks 50 days until the official start of the high school football season, with the AHSAA allowing the first competitions to be played Thursday, Aug. 20.

Homewood will open the season in 51 days, as the Patriots take on John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 21.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, The Homewood Star and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

Here's a look at Homewood's 2026 schedule:

Aug. 21: @ John Carroll

Aug. 28: @ Briarwood

Sept. 4: vs. Mountain Brook*

Sept. 11: @ Pelham*

Sept. 18: @ Helena*

Sept. 25: OPEN

Oct. 2: vs. Calera*

Oct. 8: vs. Chelsea*

Oct. 16: @ Chilton County*

Oct. 23: vs. Ramsay*

Oct. 30: vs. Oak Mountain

* Region game