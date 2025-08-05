Countdown to kickoff: Homewood LB Joey Luckianow

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by James Nicholas The Homewood outside linebacker, Joey Luckianow, (49) emerges from the scrum and signals the turnover recovery for Homewood during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan High Schools on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at Mortimer Jordan High School's Jimmie Trotter Stadium in Kimberly, Ala. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood linebacker Joey Luckianow (49) tackels the Parker ball carrier during a game between Homewood and Parker on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium. × 3 of 3 Expand Homewood linebacker Joey Luckianow (49) and defensive lineman Randall Jaquez (34) sack Athen's quarterback during a game between Homewood and Athens in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. Prev Next

Wednesday marks 16 days until the Homewood High School football team kicks off the 2025 season.

Homewood High School linebacker Joey Luckianow will be one of the leaders for the Patriots, as they take the field Aug. 22 against crosstown foe John Carroll in the Battle of Lakeshore.

Luckianow is a tackling machine in the middle of the Homewood defense. He is hoping to lead the charge for a strong Patriots defense once again this fall.

