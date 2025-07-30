Countdown to kickoff: Homewood TE Hayes DeCoudres

× 1 of 3 Expand Homewood TE Hayes DeCoudres (80) looks for a block during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood tight end Hayes DeCoudres (80) halls in a catch during a game between Homewood and Athens in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood wide receiver Kylen Newell (1) runs with the ball while tight end Hayes DeCoudres (80) looks for someone to block during a game between Homewood and Athens in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium. Prev Next

Thursday marks 22 days until the Homewood High School football team kicks off the 2025 season.

Homewood tight end Hayes DeCoudres will be one of the players to lead the Patriots onto the field Aug. 22, as they take on John Carroll in the Battle of Lakeshore at Waldrop Stadium.

DeCoudres is a versatile leader for the Homewood offense. He's one of two tight ends — along with J.T. Watts — that give the Homewood offense an extra dimension of productivity and production.

22 days: Homewood TE Hayes DeCoudres