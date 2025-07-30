Countdown to kickoff: Homewood TE Hayes DeCoudres

1 of 3
Homewood TE Hayes DeCoudres (80) looks for a block during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
2 of 3
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood tight end Hayes DeCoudres (80) halls in a catch during a game between Homewood and Athens in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium.
3 of 3
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood wide receiver Kylen Newell (1) runs with the ball while tight end Hayes DeCoudres (80) looks for someone to block during a game between Homewood and Athens in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium.
Thursday marks 22 days until the Homewood High School football team kicks off the 2025 season.
Homewood tight end Hayes DeCoudres will be one of the players to lead the Patriots onto the field Aug. 22, as they take on John Carroll in the Battle of Lakeshore at Waldrop Stadium.
DeCoudres is a versatile leader for the Homewood offense. He's one of two tight ends — along with J.T. Watts — that give the Homewood offense an extra dimension of productivity and production.
Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to Homewood Star and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.
Under the Lights covers Homewood among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.
51 days: Vestavia Hills QB Charlie Taaffe
50 days: Chelsea RB Chase Malone
49 days: John Carroll WR/DB Jackson Rankin
46 days: Hewitt-Trussville RB Deuce Alston
45 days: Hoover WR Jonah Winston
44 days: Mountain Brook RB Stuart Andrews
43 days: Vestavia Hills OL Caleb Boylan
42 days: Briarwood DL Garrett Witherington
39 days: Homewood QB Kaleb Carson
38 days: Clay-Chalkville QB Aaron Frye
37 days: Spain Park QB Brock Bradley
36 days: Mountain Brook QB Cayden Hofbauer
35 days: Vestavia Hills DL Josh Arendall
32 days: Oak Mountain DB Kolby King
31 days: John Carroll LB Alex Plaia
30 days: Hewitt-Trussville WR Dylan Cope
29 days: Hoover WR Jeremiah Tabb
28 days: Mountain Brook WR Sam Smith
25 days: Vestavia Hills LB Owen Wilbanks
24 days: Chelsea OL Adam Brooks
23 days: Spain Park OL Hudson Reed
22 days: Homewood TE Hayes DeCoudres