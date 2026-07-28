Countdown to kickoff: Berguson enters 13th season as Patriots coach

× Expand Homewood head coach Ben Berguson before a game between Homewood and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force.

July 29 marks 22 days until the official start of the high school football season, with the AHSAA allowing the first competitions to be played Thursday, Aug. 20.

Homewood will open the season in 23 days, as the Patriots take on John Carroll in the Battle of Lakeshore rivalry game on Friday, Aug. 21.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Homewood Star and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

This fall, Ben Berguson enters his 13th season as the head coach at Homewood. Berguson has built quite a legacy with the Patriots, making the playoffs in each of his first 12 years leading the program.

Berguson ranks third among coaches in wins, as he has amassed a 96-48 record over his first 12 seasons. He surpassed 100 career wins last fall, as his career also features a year as the head coach at Spain Park in 2010, in which the Jags went 6-6. With four wins this year, he will hit the century mark with the Patriots.

Bob Newton posted a record of 124-24 from 1995 through 2005. Gerald Gann is second in wins, with a 108-76-2 record from 1979-1994.