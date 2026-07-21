Countdown to kickoff: Patriots alum Parker Sansing awarded scholarship

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood WR Parker Sansing (22) and Homewood DB Taylor Patterson (7) celebrate a turnover during a game between Homewood and McAdory on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at McAdory Stadium in McCalla.

July 22 marks 29 days until the official start of the high school football season, with the AHSAA allowing the first competitions to be played Thursday, Aug. 20.

Homewood will open the season in 30 days, as the Patriots take on John Carroll in the Battle of Lakeshore rivalry game on Friday, Aug. 21.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Homewood Star and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

Parker Sansing, a 2023 graduate of Homewood High School and a former standout with the Patriots football team, has earned a football scholarship at the University of Alabama.

68 Ventures, a Baldwin County-based company built around faith and service, presented the scholarship. The company's mission centers on encouraging people to pursue their purpose and use their talents to serve others, with an emphasis on integrity, hard work and perseverance.

Sansing has spent three years with the Crimson Tide program. Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said Sansing has been with the coaching staff [led by head coach Kalen DeBoer] since it arrived and has stood out for his consistency and attitude.

"He doesn't do anything but his job day in and day out, and has a great attitude," Wommack said. "Whatever is asked of him, on either side of the ball, he does, and everywhere I turn, he ends up making a play every time he gets in there."

Sansing saw his first career action last fall, appearing in two games.

Here's a story The Homewood Star did on Sansing in the midst of his stellar season at Homewood: Click here.