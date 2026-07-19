Countdown to kickoff: Patriots looking to extend playoff streak

July 20 marks 31 days until the official start of the high school football season, with the AHSAA allowing the first competitions to be played Thursday, Aug. 20.

Homewood will open the season in 32 days, as the Patriots take on John Carroll in the Battle of Lakeshore rivalry game on Friday, Aug. 21.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Homewood Star and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

Homewood will look to extend its current program-record streak of 14 straight playoff appearances, which dates back to the 2012 season. The Patriots have made the postseason in each of head coach Ben Berguson's 12 seasons leading the team and will look to do so again in Class 5A, Region 4 this fall.

Here are the Homewood records during its current playoff streak: