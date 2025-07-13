Countdown to kickoff: Homewood QB Kaleb Carson

× 1 of 10 Expand Homewood QB Kaleb Carson (3) looks for a pass during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 10 Expand Photo by Jake Pinholster Homewood QB Kaleb Carson (3) vaults over a defensive player to score a TD during the Homewood vs. Fort Payne game in the second round of the AHSAA playoff on Nov. 15, 2024. × 3 of 10 Expand Photo by Jake Pinholster Homewood QB Kaleb Carson (3) throws the ball during the Homewood vs. Fort Payne game in the second round of the AHSAA playoff on Nov. 15, 2024. × 4 of 10 Expand Photo by Jake Pinholster Homewood QB Kaleb Carson (3) looks to make a pass during the Homewood vs. Fort Payne game in the second round of the AHSAA playoff on Nov. 15, 2024. × 5 of 10 Expand Photo by Jake Pinholster Homewood QB Kaleb Carson (3) makes a pass during the Homewood vs. Fort Payne game in the second round of the AHSAA playoff on Nov. 15, 2024. × 6 of 10 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood quarterback Kaleb Carson (3) throws a pass during a game between Homewood and Athens in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium. × 7 of 10 Expand Homewood quarterback Kaleb Carson (3) runs with the ball during a game between Homewood and Athens in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 8 of 10 Expand Homewood quarterback Kaleb Carson (3) celebrates getting a first down and sealing the win during a game between Homewood and Athens in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 9 of 10 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood quarterback Kaleb Carson (3) reaches out for the endzone during a game between Homewood and Athens in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood's Kaleb Carson (3) and Evan Ausmer (2) celebrate a touchdown during a game between Homewood and Minor on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Minor High School in Adamsville. Prev Next

Monday marks 39 days until the Homewood High School football team kicks off the 2025 season.

Homewood quarterback Kaleb Carson will lead his team onto the field Aug. 22, as the Patriots host John Carroll in the annual Battle of Lakeshore.

Carson takes over as the full-time starting quarterback for the Patriots this fall, after excelling in limited opportunities last season. In 2024, Carson rushed for eight touchdowns, threw for eight touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass as well.

39 days: Homewood QB Kaleb Carson