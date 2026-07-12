Countdown to kickoff: Patriots in new-look region

July 13 marks 38 days until the official start of the high school football season, with the AHSAA allowing the first competitions to be played Thursday, Aug. 20.

Homewood will open the season in 39 days, as the Patriots take on John Carroll in the Battle of Lakeshore rivalry game on Friday, Aug. 21.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Homewood Star and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

Homewood is playing in Class 5A, Region 4 this fall. The Patriots are no stranger to 5A, having last played in 5A in 2013 before ascending to 6A over the last 12 years. Homewood is still in the state's second largest classification after 7A was eliminated in the AHSAA's public-private school split that goes into effect this year.

Here is a look at the Patriots' new region:

CLASS 5A, REGION 4