Countdown to kickoff: Check out the Patriots' 2025 schedule

× Expand Homewood runs onto the field before a game between the Briarwood Lions and the Homewood Patriots at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force.

The 2025 high school football season is just a few weeks away, with Thursday marking 43 days until the opening kickoff.

Homewood kicks things off Aug. 22 at home against crosstown foe John Carroll. The Battle of Lakeshore will take place at Waldrop Stadium.

Here is the full schedule for the Homewood varsity football team this fall:

Aug. 22: vs. John Carroll

Aug. 29: @ Briarwood

Sept. 5: vs. Mortimer Jordan*

Sept. 12: @ Woodlawn*

Sept. 19: vs. Jackson-Olin*

Sept. 26: vs. Mountain Brook

Oct. 3: @ Gardendale*

Oct. 10: OPEN

Oct. 17: @ Parker*

Oct. 24: vs. Minor*

Oct. 31: @ James Clemens

* Region game

Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to Homewood Star and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.

Under the Lights covers Homewood among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.