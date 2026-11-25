× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Homewood High School boys basketball at the Under the Lights Media Day on Oct. 19, 2026, at Dave & Buster's. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

Homewood High School's basketball teams are a combined 13-2 through the first three weeks of the season, with the boys still perfect and the girls taking second place at the Pelham Thanksgiving Tournament.

Homewood boys: 7-0 and three tournament wins in three days

The Patriots are 7-0 after sweeping three games at the Sneaky Pete's Rebel Classic at Vestavia Hills. Homewood edged Albertville 74-70 on Saturday, then beat Shades Valley 69-54 on Monday and Leeds 55-46 on Tuesday.

Before the tournament, Homewood beat Moody 54-33, Chilton County 66-21, Calera 62-36 and Fultondale 73-59. Only the Albertville game has been decided by fewer than nine points.

Homewood girls: Six straight wins before a four-point loss in the final

The Patriots are 6-2 and won six in a row between a 54-41 season-opening loss at Pinson Valley and a 52-48 loss to Pelham in the championship game of the Pelham Thanksgiving Tournament on Tuesday.

The streak included a 57-54 win over Benjamin Russell at the Thompson Tip-Off Classic, a 59-22 win at Chilton County, a 56-28 win over Central-Tuscaloosa at the Veterans Day Classic and a 43-33 win over Calera. Homewood opened the Pelham tournament with a 46-37 win over Paul Bryant and a 35-33 win over Clay-Chalkville.

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