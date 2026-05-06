Baseball, soccer heading north for playoffs

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood High School's boys soccer team celebrates during the playoff game against Mountain Brook. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler.

This weekend is a big one for Homewood High School athletics.

The boys and girls soccer teams are competing for a Class 6A state title this week, with each team playing in the semifinals Thursday.

At John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Homewood's girls take on Athens at 9 a.m. Thursday, with the boys playing Gadsden City at 11 a.m. Winners of those games will advance to the state championship game Saturday.

On the other side of the girls bracket are Northridge and St. Paul's. The winner of the boys semifinal will take on either Briarwood or St. Paul's.

The 6A girls championship match is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, and the boys are set to play at 11:30 a.m.

The baseball team is making a trip north as well, as the Patriots are traveling to Hazel Green for a quarterfinal series. A doubleheader is set to begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, with a decisive third game to be played at 5 p.m. Friday if necessary.

The softball team won its area tournament last week as well, and will begin its run at the Class 6A East Regional in Albertville on Monday.