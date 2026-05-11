Patriots fall in close baseball playoff series

× Expand Homewood head coach Lee Hall talks to his team after a game between Homewood and Hoover on Wednesday March, 18th, 2026 at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The top-ranked Homewood High School baseball team saw its season come to a close in the Class 6A quarterfinals over the weekend.

The Patriots traveled to Hazel Green and fell in the three-game series. The teams split two games on Thursday, before Hazel Green won the decisive third game on Friday.

Hazel Green won the first game of the series 4-1, scoring twice in the first inning and leading the whole way. Ben Roberts had two of the four hits in a slow outing for the Homewood offense. Roberts got the start on the mound and put forth a quality effort, allowing two runs on three hits in five innings. Will Siegel hit a double as well.

Homewood bounced back that evening to earn a 6-4 win over the Trojans to even the series. Hazel Green once again jumped out with two runs in the first inning, but Homewood rallied with three runs in the fourth inning with three runs. The Patriots added on three more runs in the sixth to get the lead they needed to win.

James Eady hit a home run for the Patriots, finishing with two hits and two runs batted in.Cooper Mullins had a double and drove in three runs, while Jack Bland hit a double.

Levi Nickoli was stellar on the mound, throwing six innings and striking out 10 batters.

On Saturday, Hazel Green won the decisive game of the series 8-4. Homewood notched single runs in the first two innings, and responded to a four-run second by the Trojans with two more in the third to knot the game at 4-4. Hazel Green scored four more in the bottom of the fourth and went on to win by that score.

Hazel Green will play Hartselle in the semifinals this weekend. Homewood finishes the season with a 33-8 record.