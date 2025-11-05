Back When: Remembering Homewood's first football title

× Expand Retrieved from archives via Newspapers.com In this photo from the pages of the now-defunct Birmingham Post-Herald, Homewood quarterback Murray Legg (12) splits the Dothan defense for a gain at Legion Field. Legg was the offensive MVP as the Patriots won 10-7 for their first state title on Dec. 6, 1974.

In 1974, the Patriots’ playoff hopes were tied up in court. The AHSAA ruled Tuscaloosa High had used an ineligible 19-year-old running back, which would have given Homewood the Region 7 crown. But a Tuscaloosa judge ordered a new birth certificate issued, restoring the Black Bears’ season. A Jefferson County judge then reversed that ruling. Finally, the Alabama Supreme Court returned the decision to the AHSAA, which declared Tuscaloosa’s forfeit stood. That gave Homewood the region title and a playoff berth — just in time for the postseason to begin.

Head coach Alvin Bresler summed up the mood: “Tuscaloosa may get to the state playoffs, but we’ll go down fighting.”

Fight they did. Homewood beat Hueytown, Banks and Anniston to reach Legion Field. In the championship, the Patriots edged Dothan 10-7. Tim Calloway’s 41-yard field goal opened the scoring, and the decisive play came on a 21-yard run by Jimmy Lee Edwards off a beautifully executed pitch from quarterback Murray Legg. Dothan missed a game-tying kick with 2:57 left, and Legg clinched it with a 12-yard keeper that let Homewood run out the clock.

The win capped a 13-1 season, matching the program’s first two years of victories combined. Legg was named MVP and earned all-state honors before going on to play for Bear Bryant at Alabama, where he was part of the 1978 national championship team and the “Goal Line Stand” against Penn State.

From courtrooms to Legion Field, the 1974 Patriots wrote the first chapter in Homewood’s championship tradition.