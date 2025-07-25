Auburn honors former Patriots standout Carson Bedics

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tom Bedics Carson Bedics, a Homewood native, was one of two Auburn University athletes recognized as a PNC Achiever. Photo courtesy of Tom Bedics.

Carson Bedics, a 2020 Homewood High School graduate was one of two Auburn University athletes named as a winner of the Spring 2025 PNC Achievers Awards. The former Homewood High School cross-country and track and field athlete has been a standout in competition and in the classroom while at Auburn. The senior distance runner has been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll six times and also earned a spot on the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll and in Chi Alpha Sigma, the National Student-Athlete Honor Society. He currently serves as one of the Track & Field/Cross Country representatives for the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).

As a runner, Bedics is a nine-time performer at the SEC Championships. He was named All-Region by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) following his cross-country campaigns in 2022 and this past fall. He’s also earned USTFCCCA All-Academic Honors each of the past three seasons.

The PNC Achievers program celebrates achievement among student-athletes and showcases student success through its honors and recognition program. A male and female student-athlete are recognized each semester for their well-rounded achievement through leadership, academic success, community engagement and in competition.

Bedics was recognized as a PNC Achiever on the field at Plainsman Park prior to the Jacksonville State baseball game.

Information courtesy of Tom Bedics and Auburn University.