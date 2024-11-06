Patriots remain in same spot in final poll

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Homewood HC Ben Berguson shakes hands after the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Homewood remained at No. 7 in the Class 6A poll, finishing the regular season with a 24-10 win over James Clemens last Friday. This is the final poll of the season, with the playoffs beginning this week. The Patriots host Athens in the first round this Friday night.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (16); 9-0

2. Parker (2); 9-1

3. Oxford; 10-0

4. Spain Park; 10-0

5. Mountain Brook; 7-3

6. Clay-Chalkville; 8-2

7. Homewood; 8-2

8. Muscle Shoals; 7-2

9. Spanish Fort; 8-2

10. Hartselle; 8-2

Others receiving votes: Fort Payne (8-2), St. Paul's (8-2), Helena (6-3), Russell Co. (8-2), Athens (8-2), Hueytown (7-3).

Click here to follow Under the Lights on social media, and to sign up for the newsletter.