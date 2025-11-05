Patriots remain No. 5 in final ASWA poll

× Expand Homewood players helmet during game between Homewood and James Clemons on Thursday Oct. 30, at Madison City Stadium. Photo by Zach Irvine.

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Homewood remained the No. 5 team in Class 6A for the second straight week after concluding the regular season with a win over James Clemens.

The Patriots host Pell City on Friday in the first round of the 6A playoffs.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (17); 10-0; 212

2. Saraland (1); 9-0; 163

3. Muscle Shoals; 9-0; 145

4. Benjamin Russell; 9-1; 120

5. Homewood; 9-1; 101

6. Hartselle; 9-1; 82

7. Pike Road; 8-2; 71

8. Spain Park; 8-2; 51

9. Parker; 7-3; 46

10. Fort Payne; 9-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Russell Co. (9-1) 9, Bessemer City (8-1) 2.

