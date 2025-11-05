Patriots remain No. 5 in final ASWA poll

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Homewood remained the No. 5 team in Class 6A for the second straight week after concluding the regular season with a win over James Clemens.

The Patriots host Pell City on Friday in the first round of the 6A playoffs.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (17); 10-0; 212

2. Saraland (1); 9-0; 163

3. Muscle Shoals; 9-0; 145

4. Benjamin Russell; 9-1; 120

5. Homewood; 9-1; 101

6. Hartselle; 9-1; 82

7. Pike Road; 8-2; 71

8. Spain Park; 8-2; 51

9. Parker; 7-3; 46

10. Fort Payne; 9-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Russell Co. (9-1) 9, Bessemer City (8-1) 2.

