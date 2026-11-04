Patriots at No. 6 in final ASWA poll

× Expand Homewood linebacker Pate Lee (5) looks into the backfield during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its final high school football poll of the season Wednesday morning.

Homewood held at No. 6 in Class 5A for the sixth straight poll after a 24-15 win over Oak Mountain last week.

The Patriots, now 9-1, host Theodore in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 6.

The full Class 5A poll:

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (8); 7-2; 170

2. Parker (3); 9-1; 161

3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (3); 9-0; 159

4. Saraland (2); 9-1; 150

5. Gulf Shores (3); 10-0; 145

6. Homewood; 9-1; 96

7. Benjamin Russell; 7-2; 75

8. Florence; 9-1; 48

9. Oxford; 7-2; 28

10. Pike Road; 7-3; 26

Others receiving votes: Russellville (9-1) 18, Boaz (8-2) 4, Douglas (9-1) 3.