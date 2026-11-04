Patriots at No. 6 in final ASWA poll

by

Homewood

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its final high school football poll of the season Wednesday morning.

Homewood held at No. 6 in Class 5A for the sixth straight poll after a 24-15 win over Oak Mountain last week.

The Patriots, now 9-1, host Theodore in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 6.

The full Class 5A poll:

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (8); 7-2; 170

2. Parker (3); 9-1; 161

3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (3); 9-0; 159

4. Saraland (2); 9-1; 150

5. Gulf Shores (3); 10-0; 145

6. Homewood; 9-1; 96

7. Benjamin Russell; 7-2; 75

8. Florence; 9-1; 48

9. Oxford; 7-2; 28

10. Pike Road; 7-3; 26

Others receiving votes: Russellville (9-1) 18, Boaz (8-2) 4, Douglas (9-1) 3.