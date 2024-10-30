Patriots rise 2 spots

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood's John Griffin (3) and Bryon Long (24) celebrate during a game between Homewood and Minor on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Minor High School in Adamsville.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Homewood rose up to No. 7 in Class 6A after a 41-0 thumping of Minor last Thursday night. The Patriots jumped up two spots and now sit with a record of 7-2 on the year. Homewood faces James Clemens this Friday to conclude the regular season.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (16); 9-0

2. Parker (2); 9-1

3. Oxford; 9-0

4. Spain Park; 9-0

5. Clay-Chalkville; 8-1

6. Mountain Brook; 7-3

7. Homewood; 7-2

8. St. Paul's; 8-1

9. Muscle Shoals; 6-2

10. Hartselle; 7-2

Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (7-2), Fort Payne (7-2), Helena (6-3), Russell Co. (7-2), Southside-Gadsden (6-3).

Click here to follow Under the Lights on social media, and to sign up for the newsletter.