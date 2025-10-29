Patriots rise another spot in ASWA poll

× Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood vs Minor Football - Week 10 Defensive Line checks the sideline for adjustment prior to the snap - In Homewood's 31-14 Win vs Minor, on Friday, October 24, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Homewood is up another spot in Class 6A, jumping into the top five as the regular season nears its end. The Patriots travel to James Clemens on Thursday evening in their final tune-up before the playoffs.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (17); 10-0; 213

2. Saraland (1); 9-0; 162

3. Muscle Shoals; 8-0; 145

4. Benjamin Russell; 8-1; 120

5. Homewood; 8-1; 100

6. Hartselle; 8-1; 80

7. Pike Road; 7-2; 74

8. Spain Park; 7-2; 50

9. Parker; 7-3; 44

10. Fort Payne; 8-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Russell Co. (8-1) 12, Bessemer City (7-1) 2.

