Patriots remain No. 6 in ASWA poll

× Expand Homewood looks forward to the fourth quarter during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning. Homewood held at No. 6 in Class 5A after a 10-7 win over Ramsay last week.

The Patriots, now 8-1, host Oak Mountain this week. As Class 5A, Region 4 champions, they will host Theodore in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 6.

The full Class 5A poll:

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (18); 7-1; 222

2. Parker; 9-1; 155

3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 9-0; 147

4. Saraland; 8-1; 133

5. Gulf Shores (1); 9-0; 132

6. Homewood; 8-1; 95

7. Benjamin Russell; 7-2; 77

8. Pike Road; 7-2; 47

9. Florence; 8-1; 37

10. Oxford; 7-2; 19

Others receiving votes: Russellville (9-1) 13, Douglas (8-1) 3, Boaz (7-2) 1, Central-Tuscaloosa (7-2) 1, Pelham (7-2) 1.