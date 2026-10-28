Patriots remain No. 6 in ASWA poll

by

Homewood

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning. Homewood held at No. 6 in Class 5A after a 10-7 win over Ramsay last week.

The Patriots, now 8-1, host Oak Mountain this week. As Class 5A, Region 4 champions, they will host Theodore in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 6.

The full Class 5A poll:

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (18); 7-1; 222

2. Parker; 9-1; 155

3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 9-0; 147

4. Saraland; 8-1; 133

5. Gulf Shores (1); 9-0; 132

6. Homewood; 8-1; 95

7. Benjamin Russell; 7-2; 77

8. Pike Road; 7-2; 47

9. Florence; 8-1; 37

10. Oxford; 7-2; 19

Others receiving votes: Russellville (9-1) 13, Douglas (8-1) 3, Boaz (7-2) 1, Central-Tuscaloosa (7-2) 1, Pelham (7-2) 1.