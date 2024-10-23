Patriots drop 3 spots

× Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Head Coach Ben Berguson during a game between Homewood and Parker on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Homewood fell three spots to No. 9 in Class 6A after a 27-17 loss to Parker. Parker clinched the Class 6A, Region 5 title with the win over the Patriots, handing them their second loss of the year.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (16); 8-0

2. Parker (2); 8-1

3. Oxford; 8-0

4. Spain Park; 8-0

5. Clay-Chalkville; 7-1

6. Hartselle; 7-1

7. Spanish Fort; 7-1

8. Mountain Brook; 6-3

9. Homewood; 6-2

10. St. Paul's; 7-1

Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (5-2), Fort Payne (6-2), Helena (5-3), Russell Co. (6-2), Southside-Gadsden (5-3).

