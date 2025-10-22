Patriots rise in ASWA poll after big win

× Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Parker Football - Week 9 #13 Punt Team headhunter covers the Parker return man on a fair catch - In Homewood's 35-28 Win at Parker, on Friday, October 17, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Homewood is now at No. 6 in Class 6A, rising four spots after a win over defending state champion Parker to win the region title last Friday.

This week, Homewood wraps up its region schedule at home against Minor.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (17); 9-0; 213

2. Saraland (1); 8-0; 163

3. Muscle Shoals; 7-0; 132

4. Hartselle; 8-0; 125

5. Benjamin Russell; 7-1; 110

6. Homewood; 7-1; 83

7. Pike Road; 7-2; 72

8. Spain Park; 6-2; 46

9. Parker; 6-3; 43

10. Fort Payne; 7-1; 15

Others receiving votes: Russell Co. (7-1) 13, Theodore (6-2) 8, McAdory (6-1) 2, Bessemer City (6-1) 1.

