Patriots still No. 6 in ASWA poll

The Chelsea ball carrier is tackled by a regiment of Homewood Patriots during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.
Homewood held at No. 6 in Class 5A after a 42-0 win over Chilton County last week. The Patriots, now 7-1, host Ramsay this week.
The full Class 5A poll:
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 7-1; 234
2. Parker; 8-1; 164
3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 8-0; 157
4. Saraland; 7-1; 140
5. Gulf Shores (1); 8-0; 137
6. Homewood; 7-1; 102
7. Benjamin Russell; 6-2; 78
8. Pike Road; 6-2; 50
9. Florence; 7-1; 20
10. Oxford; 6-2; 18
Others receiving votes: Russellville (8-1) 15, Boaz (7-1) 13, Austin (5-3) 6, Central-Tuscaloosa (6-2) 2, Douglas (7-1) 2, Muscle Shoals (4-3) 2.