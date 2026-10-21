Patriots still No. 6 in ASWA poll

by

Homewood

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Homewood held at No. 6 in Class 5A after a 42-0 win over Chilton County last week. The Patriots, now 7-1, host Ramsay this week.

The full Class 5A poll:

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 7-1; 234

2. Parker; 8-1; 164

3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 8-0; 157

4. Saraland; 7-1; 140

5. Gulf Shores (1); 8-0; 137

6. Homewood; 7-1; 102

7. Benjamin Russell; 6-2; 78

8. Pike Road; 6-2; 50

9. Florence; 7-1; 20

10. Oxford; 6-2; 18

Others receiving votes: Russellville (8-1) 15, Boaz (7-1) 13, Austin (5-3) 6, Central-Tuscaloosa (6-2) 2, Douglas (7-1) 2, Muscle Shoals (4-3) 2.