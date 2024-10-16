Patriots rise 2 more spots

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood wide receiver Kylen Newell (1) carries the ball during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, Ala.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Homewood rose two spots for the second straight week, as the Patriots are up to No. 6 in the Class 6A poll after an open date. Homewood is 6-1 on the year.

This week, Homewood hosts Parker in a de facto Class 6A, Region 5 title game.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (14); 7-0

2. Clay-Chalkville (3); 7-0

3. Parker (1); 7-1

4. Spain Park; 7-0

5. Oxford; 7-0

6. Homewood; 6-1

7. Hartselle; 6-1

8. Spanish Fort; 7-1

9. Mountain Brook; 5-3

10. Muscle Shoals; 5-2

Others receiving votes: Gadsden City (5-2), Fort Payne (5-2), Russell Co. (6-1), St. Paul's (6-1), Chelsea (6-1).

