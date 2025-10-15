Patriots stay at No. 10 following open week

× Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 K Gabriel Carlson (47) Kicks off after TD - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Homewood remained at No. 10 in Class 6A, following its open date last week.

The Patriots have a big game this Friday, as they head to Parker in a game that will decide the Class 6A, Region 5 title.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (17); 8-0; 213

2. Saraland (1); 7-0; 161

3. Muscle Shoals; 7-0; 126

4. Hartselle; 7-0; 117

5. Parker; 6-2; 115

6. Benjamin Russell; 6-1; 99

7. Russell Co.; 7-0; 64

8. Pike Road; 6-2; 48

9. Spain Park; 5-2; 40

10. Homewood; 6-1; 30

Others receiving votes: Fort Payne (6-1) 7, McAdory (5-1) 3, Jasper (6-1) 2, Theodore (5-2) 1.

