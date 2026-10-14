Patriots remain No. 6 in ASWA poll

× Expand Homewood huddles up before a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Homewood held at No. 6 in Class 5A after a 38-0 win over Chelsea last week. The Patriots, now 6-1, travel to Chilton County this week.

The full Class 5A poll:

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 6-1; 231

2. Parker; 7-1; 163

3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 7-0; 152

4. Saraland; 6-1; 141

5. Gulf Shores (1); 7-0; 134

6. Homewood; 6-1; 98

7. Benjamin Russell; 5-2; 77

8. Florence; 7-0; 66

9. Pike Road; 5-2; 37

10. Arab; 8-0; 14

Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (6-1) 9, Oxford (5-2) 8, McAdory (6-1) 6, Russellville (7-1) 2, Mortimer Jordan (6-1) 1, Wetumpka (5-3) 1.