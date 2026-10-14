Patriots remain No. 6 in ASWA poll

by

Homewood

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Homewood held at No. 6 in Class 5A after a 38-0 win over Chelsea last week. The Patriots, now 6-1, travel to Chilton County this week.

The full Class 5A poll:

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 6-1; 231

2. Parker; 7-1; 163

3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 7-0; 152

4. Saraland; 6-1; 141

5. Gulf Shores (1); 7-0; 134

6. Homewood; 6-1; 98

7. Benjamin Russell; 5-2; 77

8. Florence; 7-0; 66

9. Pike Road; 5-2; 37

10. Arab; 8-0; 14

Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (6-1) 9, Oxford (5-2) 8, McAdory (6-1) 6, Russellville (7-1) 2, Mortimer Jordan (6-1) 1, Wetumpka (5-3) 1.