Patriots rise 2 spots

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Homewood rose two spots to No. 8 in the Class 6A poll after defeating Gardendale 23-7 last Friday. The Patriots improved to 6-1 with the win.

This week, Homewood takes an open date.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (14); 6-0

2. Clay-Chalkville (3); 6-0

3. Parker (1); 6-1

4. Spain Park; 6-0

5. Oxford; 7-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 5-1

7. Gadsden City; 5-1

8. Homewood; 6-1

9. Hartselle; 5-1

10. Chelsea; 6-0

Others receiving votes: Mountain Brook (4-3), St. Paul's (6-0), Russell Co. (6-1), Spanish Fort (6-1).

