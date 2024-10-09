Patriots rise 2 spots

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood head coach Ben Berguson studies his players during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, Ala.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Homewood rose two spots to No. 8 in the Class 6A poll after defeating Gardendale 23-7 last Friday. The Patriots improved to 6-1 with the win.

This week, Homewood takes an open date.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (14); 6-0

2. Clay-Chalkville (3); 6-0

3. Parker (1); 6-1

4. Spain Park; 6-0

5. Oxford; 7-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 5-1

7. Gadsden City; 5-1

8. Homewood; 6-1

9. Hartselle; 5-1

10. Chelsea; 6-0

Others receiving votes: Mountain Brook (4-3), St. Paul's (6-0), Russell Co. (6-1), Spanish Fort (6-1).

