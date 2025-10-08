Patriots remain at No. 10 in ASWA poll

× Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 WR Davis Litton (12) Splits two Gardendale Tacklers - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Homewood got back on track last week with a blowout win over Gardendale, and the Patriots remain at No. 10 in the Class 6A poll for the second straight week.

This week, Homewood takes an open date.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (17); 7-0; 213

2. Saraland (1); 6-0; 161

3. Muscle Shoals; 6-0; 124

4. Hartselle; 6-0; 117

5. Parker; 5-2; 115

6. Benjamin Russell; 6-1; 97

7. Russell Co.; 7-0; 63

8. Pike Road; 5-2; 49

9. Spain Park; 4-2; 41

10. Homewood; 6-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Jasper (6-0) 12, McAdory (5-0) 8, St. Paul's (5-1) 2.

