Patriots stay at No. 6 in ASWA poll

Photo by David Leong
Calera's AJ Motley (24) is tackled by Homewood's Rodregus Lambert (21) during a game between Homewood and Calera on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 at Waldrop Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.
Homewood held at No. 6 in Class 5A after a 38-23 win over Calera last week. The Patriots, now 5-1, host Chelsea this Thursday.
The full Class 5A poll:
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 5-1; 229
2. Parker; 6-1; 162
3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 6-0; 144
4. Saraland; 5-1; 143
5. Gulf Shores (1); 6-0; 133
6. Homewood; 5-1; 93
7. Pike Road; 5-1; 79
8. Benjamin Russell; 4-2; 56
9. Florence; 6-0; 49
10. McAdory; 6-0; 31
Others receiving votes: Arab (7-0) 8, Oxford (4-2) 5, Ramsay (6-1) 3, Spanish Fort (5-1) 3, Russellville (6-1) 2.