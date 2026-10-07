Patriots stay at No. 6 in ASWA poll

by

Homewood

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Homewood held at No. 6 in Class 5A after a 38-23 win over Calera last week. The Patriots, now 5-1, host Chelsea this Thursday. 

The full Class 5A poll:

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 5-1; 229

2. Parker; 6-1; 162

3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 6-0; 144

4. Saraland; 5-1; 143

5. Gulf Shores (1); 6-0; 133

6. Homewood; 5-1; 93

7. Pike Road; 5-1; 79

8. Benjamin Russell; 4-2; 56

9. Florence; 6-0; 49

10. McAdory; 6-0; 31

Others receiving votes: Arab (7-0) 8, Oxford (4-2) 5, Ramsay (6-1) 3, Spanish Fort (5-1) 3, Russellville (6-1) 2.