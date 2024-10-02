Patriots drop to No. 10

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Homewood's WR Tomon Felton (8) looks for pass at the Homewood vs Mountain Brook football game at Spartan Stadium on Sept. 27, 2024.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Homewood dropped three spots to No. 10 in Class 6A this week. The Patriots suffered their first loss of the season to Mountain Brook, dropping them from No. 7 in the poll.

This week, Homewood returns home to play Gardendale in a region contest.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (12); 5-0

2. Clay-Chalkville (5); 5-0

3. Spain Park; 5-0

4. Parker (1); 5-1

5. Oxford; 6-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 4-1

7. Gadsden City; 4-1

8. Mountain Brook; 4-2

9. Hartselle; 4-1

10. Homewood; 5-1

Others receiving votes: Chelsea (5-0), Athens (5-0), St. Paul's (5-0), Gulf Shores (2-3), Russell Co. (5-1), Spanish Fort (5-1).

