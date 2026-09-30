Patriots move up a spot in ASWA poll

× Expand David Leong Homewood's Jozy Hicks (25) kicks the extra point during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Homewood moved up to No. 6 in Class 5A, up from No. 7 a week ago, after an open date. The Patriots host Calera this week, as they return to Class 5A, Region 4 play.

The full Class 5A poll:

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 4-1; 229

2. Parker; 5-1; 160

3. Saraland; 4-1; 146

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 5-0; 144

5. Gulf Shores (1); 5-0; 127

6. Homewood; 4-1; 92

7. Pike Road; 4-1; 76

8. Benjamin Russell; 3-2; 61

9. Florence; 5-0; 50

10. McAdory; 5-0; 21

Others receiving votes: Arab (6-0) 10, Mountain Brook (4-2) 9, Oxford (4-2) 8, Spanish Fort (4-1) 3, Central-Tuscaloosa (4-1) 2, Muscle Shoals (2-2) 1, Russellville (5-1) 1.