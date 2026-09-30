Patriots move up a spot in ASWA poll

by

Homewood

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Homewood moved up to No. 6 in Class 5A, up from No. 7 a week ago, after an open date. The Patriots host Calera this week, as they return to Class 5A, Region 4 play.

The full Class 5A poll:

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 4-1; 229

2. Parker; 5-1; 160

3. Saraland; 4-1; 146

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 5-0; 144

5. Gulf Shores (1); 5-0; 127

6. Homewood; 4-1; 92

7. Pike Road; 4-1; 76

8. Benjamin Russell; 3-2; 61

9. Florence; 5-0; 50

10. McAdory; 5-0; 21

Others receiving votes: Arab (6-0) 10, Mountain Brook (4-2) 9, Oxford (4-2) 8, Spanish Fort (4-1) 3, Central-Tuscaloosa (4-1) 2, Muscle Shoals (2-2) 1, Russellville (5-1) 1.