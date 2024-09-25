Patriots rise to No. 7

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood running back Evan Ausmer (2) carries the ball during a game between Homewood and Jackson-Olin on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at Jackson-Olin High School in Birmingham, Ala.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Homewood rose two spots to No. 7 in Class 6A this week. The Patriots continued its early-season rampage, shutting out Jackson-Olin last Thursday to improve to 5-0 on the season.

This week, Homewood travels to Mountain Brook as part of the Under the Lights Game of the Week.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (16); 5-0

2. Clay-Chalkville; 4-0

3. Spain Park; 4-0

4. Parker (2); 4-1

5. Oxford; 5-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 4-1

7. Homewood; 5-0

8. Gadsden City; 3-1

9. Hartselle; 3-1

10. Mountain Brook; 3-2

Others receiving votes: Chelsea (4-0), Athens (4-0), Gulf Shores (2-3), St. Paul's (4-0), Pike Road (3-2), McAdory (3-1), Russell Co. (4-1).

