Patriots still holding at No. 8

by

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Homewood has held strong at No. 8 in the Class 6A poll in recent weeks, and remains there this week. The Patriots are now 5-0 after a 49-0 win over Jackson-Olin last week.

This week, the Patriots host Mountain Brook in the Under the Lights Game of the Week.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (15); 5-0; 207

2. Saraland (3); 5-0; 163

3. Parker; 4-1; 133

4. Muscle Shoals; 5-0; 115

5. Hartselle; 4-0; 105

6. Benjamin Russell; 4-1; 78

7. Pike Road; 4-1; 75

8. Homewood; 5-0; 65

9. Russell Co.; 5-0; 37

10. Spain Park; 2-2; 26

Others receiving votes: Jasper (5-0) 7, McAdory (4-0) 7, Theodore (4-1) 4, Minor (4-0) 2, Mountain Brook (3-2) 1, Pell City (4-1) 1.

Be sure to check out this week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast with sports editor Kyle Parmley.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.

The Edge is a proud sponsor of Homewood football coverage this fall.