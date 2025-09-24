Patriots still holding at No. 8

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood students lead their team onto the field before a game between Homewood and Jackson-Olin on Fri, Sept. 19, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by David Leong.

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Homewood has held strong at No. 8 in the Class 6A poll in recent weeks, and remains there this week. The Patriots are now 5-0 after a 49-0 win over Jackson-Olin last week.

This week, the Patriots host Mountain Brook in the Under the Lights Game of the Week.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (15); 5-0; 207

2. Saraland (3); 5-0; 163

3. Parker; 4-1; 133

4. Muscle Shoals; 5-0; 115

5. Hartselle; 4-0; 105

6. Benjamin Russell; 4-1; 78

7. Pike Road; 4-1; 75

8. Homewood; 5-0; 65

9. Russell Co.; 5-0; 37

10. Spain Park; 2-2; 26

Others receiving votes: Jasper (5-0) 7, McAdory (4-0) 7, Theodore (4-1) 4, Minor (4-0) 2, Mountain Brook (3-2) 1, Pell City (4-1) 1.

