Patriots rise a spot in ASWA poll

by

Homewood

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Homewood moved up to No. 7 in Class 5A, up from No. 8 a week ago, after a 34-7 win over Helena last week.

The Patriots, now 4-1, have an open date this week.

The full Class 5A poll:

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 4-1; 228

2. Parker; 4-1; 156

3. Saraland; 3-1; 142

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 5-0; 130

5. Benjamin Russell; 3-1; 128

6. Gulf Shores (1); 5-0; 109

7. Homewood; 4-1; 78

8. Pike Road; 4-1; 59

9. Oxford; 4-1; 48

10. Florence; 5-0; 21

Others receiving votes: McAdory (5-0) 16, Russell Co. (4-1) 11, Arab (5-0) 6, Spanish Fort (4-1) 3, Mountain Brook (3-2) 2, Wetumpka (4-1) 2, Muscle Shoals (2-2) 1.