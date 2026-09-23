Patriots rise a spot in ASWA poll

× Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Pruet James (10) is tackled by Homewood's Luke Serotsky (44) during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Homewood moved up to No. 7 in Class 5A, up from No. 8 a week ago, after a 34-7 win over Helena last week.

The Patriots, now 4-1, have an open date this week.

The full Class 5A poll:

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 4-1; 228

2. Parker; 4-1; 156

3. Saraland; 3-1; 142

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 5-0; 130

5. Benjamin Russell; 3-1; 128

6. Gulf Shores (1); 5-0; 109

7. Homewood; 4-1; 78

8. Pike Road; 4-1; 59

9. Oxford; 4-1; 48

10. Florence; 5-0; 21

Others receiving votes: McAdory (5-0) 16, Russell Co. (4-1) 11, Arab (5-0) 6, Spanish Fort (4-1) 3, Mountain Brook (3-2) 2, Wetumpka (4-1) 2, Muscle Shoals (2-2) 1.