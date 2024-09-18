Patriots remain ranked No. 9

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Homewood player takes a moment of deep focus in the Woodlawn vs. Homewood homecoming game at Waldrop Stadium on Sept. 13, 2024.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Homewood held steady at No. 9 in Class 6A this week. The Patriots continued its early-season rampage, blowing past Woodlawn last week to go 4-0 on the year.

This week, Homewood heads to Jackson-Olin for a Thursday night region game.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (13); 4-0

2. Parker (5); 4-0

3. Clay-Chalkville; 4-0

4. Spain Park; 3-0

5. Oxford; 4-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 3-1

7. Gadsden City; 2-1

8. Mountain Brook; 3-1

9. Homewood; 4-0

10. Hartselle; 2-1

Others receiving votes: Chelsea (3-0), Athens (3-0), Bessemer City (4-0), Gulf Shores (1-3), Pike Road (2-2), Helena (2-1), Spanish Fort (3-1), St. Paul's (3-0), Minor (3-0).

