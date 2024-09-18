Patriots remain ranked No. 9

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Homewood held steady at No. 9 in Class 6A this week. The Patriots continued its early-season rampage, blowing past Woodlawn last week to go 4-0 on the year.

This week, Homewood heads to Jackson-Olin for a Thursday night region game.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (13); 4-0

2. Parker (5); 4-0

3. Clay-Chalkville; 4-0

4. Spain Park; 3-0

5. Oxford; 4-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 3-1

7. Gadsden City; 2-1

8. Mountain Brook; 3-1

9. Homewood; 4-0

10. Hartselle; 2-1

Others receiving votes: Chelsea (3-0), Athens (3-0), Bessemer City (4-0), Gulf Shores (1-3), Pike Road (2-2), Helena (2-1), Spanish Fort (3-1), St. Paul's (3-0), Minor (3-0).

