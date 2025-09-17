Patriots stay at No. 8 in 6A poll

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Homewood has gotten off to a strong start this season and has gained the attention of voters in the poll. The Patriots remained at No. 8 in the Class 6A poll following a dominant 52-8 win over Woodlawn last Friday.

This week, the Patriots host Jackson-Olin.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Parker (11); 4-0; 193

2. Clay-Chalkville (6); 4-0; 179

3. Saraland (1); 4-0; 147

4. Muscle Shoals; 4-0; 110

5. Hartselle; 3-0; 94

6. Spain Park; 2-1; 80

7. Pike Road; 3-1; 72

8. Homewood; 4-0; 61

9. Benjamin Russell; 3-1; 46

10. Russell Co.; 4-0; 25

Others receiving votes: St. Paul's (3-0) 6, McAdory (3-0) 5, Bessemer City (4-0) 2, Theodore (3-1) 2, Jasper (4-0) 1, Mountain Brook (2-2) 1, Oxford (2-2) 1, Pell City (3-1) 1.

