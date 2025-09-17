Patriots stay at No. 8 in 6A poll

× Expand Homewood players Bryon Long (24), Parker Lindsey (15), Ford Hawkins (46), and Joey Luckianow (49) celebrate a touchdown during a game between Homewood and Woodlawn on Friday, Sep. 12, 2025, at Woodlawn High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Homewood has gotten off to a strong start this season and has gained the attention of voters in the poll. The Patriots remained at No. 8 in the Class 6A poll following a dominant 52-8 win over Woodlawn last Friday.

This week, the Patriots host Jackson-Olin.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Parker (11); 4-0; 193

2. Clay-Chalkville (6); 4-0; 179

3. Saraland (1); 4-0; 147

4. Muscle Shoals; 4-0; 110

5. Hartselle; 3-0; 94

6. Spain Park; 2-1; 80

7. Pike Road; 3-1; 72

8. Homewood; 4-0; 61

9. Benjamin Russell; 3-1; 46

10. Russell Co.; 4-0; 25

Others receiving votes: St. Paul's (3-0) 6, McAdory (3-0) 5, Bessemer City (4-0) 2, Theodore (3-1) 2, Jasper (4-0) 1, Mountain Brook (2-2) 1, Oxford (2-2) 1, Pell City (3-1) 1.

Be sure to check out this week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast with sports editor Kyle Parmley.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.

The Edge is a proud sponsor of Homewood football coverage this fall.