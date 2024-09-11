Patriots hold steady at No. 9

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas The Homewood wide receiver, Kylen Newell, (1) connects with his quarterback on a pass and catch resulting in a touchdown during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan High Schools on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at Mortimer Jordan High School's Jimmie Trotter Stadium in Kimberly, Ala.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

After the third week of games, Homewood remains at No. 9 in Class 6A. The Patriots were impressive again in a 49-21 win over Mortimer Jordan to improve to 3-0.

This week, Homewood hosts Woodlawn in a region contest.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (13); 3-0

2. Parker (5); 3-0

3. Clay-Chalkville; 3-0

4. Spain Park; 2-0

5. Oxford; 3-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 2-1

7. Gadsden City; 2-1

8. Mountain Brook; 2-1

9. Homewood; 3-0

10. Spanish Fort; 3-0

Others receiving votes: Hartselle (1-1), Chelsea (3-0), Helena (2-0), Athens (3-0), Gulf Shores (0-3), Pike Road (1-2), Bessemer City (3-0), Central-Tuscaloosa (3-0).

