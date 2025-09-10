Patriots rise a spot in 6A poll

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Homewood began the season in the receiving votes category of the Class 6A poll, but jumped into the rankings after Week 2. The Patriots appear at No. 8 this week, jumping up a spot from No. 9 last week.

The Patriots knocked off Mortimer Jordan 49-7 last week. Homewood travels to Woodlawn this Friday.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Parker (11); 3-0; 193

2. Clay-Chalkville (6); 3-0; 179

3. Saraland (1); 3-0; 147

4. Muscle Shoals; 3-0; 105

5. Hartselle; 2-0; 90

6. Spain Park; 1-1; 81

7. Pike Road; 2-1; 74

8. Homewood; 3-0; 51

9. Mountain Brook; 2-1; 41

10. Benjamin Russell; 2-1; 33

Others receiving votes: Russell Co. (3-0) 19, McAdory (3-0) 5, St. Paul's (2-0) 5, Spanish Fort (2-1) 2, Bessemer City (3-0) 1.

