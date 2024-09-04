Patriots crack top 10 this week

× Expand The Homewood football team celebrates a win after a game between the Briarwood Lions and the Homewood Patriots at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

After the second week of games, Homewood is up to No. 9 in Class 6A, cracking the top 10 for the first time this season. The Patriots were impressive again in a 28-7 win over Briarwood to improve to 2-0.

This week, Homewood heads to Mortimer Jordan to begin region play.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (11); 2-0

2. Parker (6); 2-0

3. Clay-Chalkville; 2-0

4. Spain Park (1); 2-0

5. Oxford; 2-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 1-1

7. Gadsden City; 1-1

8. Mountain Brook; 1-1

9. Homewood; 2-0

10. Gulf Shores; 0-2

Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (2-0), Hartselle (1-1), Athens (2-0), Helena (1-0), Pike Road (0-2), Chelsea (2-0), Rehobeth (2-0).

